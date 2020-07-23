NOAA Fisheries FishNews – July 23, 2020

NOAA Fisheries launched Stock SMART, its public access point for information related to Stock Status, Management, Assessment, and Resources Trends. Through Stock SMART, stakeholders can navigate, access, compare, and download thousands of stock assessment and status determination results for federally managed fish stocks. Stock SMART’s mission is to increase transparency, understanding, and trust in the fisheries management decision-making process by broadening awareness of the condition of fishery resources and informing discussions about the best ways to sustainably manage fisheries.
No comments:
Post a Comment