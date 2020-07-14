Primary elections will be held in Franklin County in August so if you have not yet registered to vote you need to do it soon.
The deadline to register is next Monday, July the 20th – you can register at the Supervisor of Elections office in Apalachicola or at the county annex in Carrabelle.
You can also download the form from the Supervisor of Election website at www.votefranklin.com and mail it in.
The primary elections will include County commissioners and school board seats for district 1,3 and 5 as well as public defender for our circuit and two circuit court judges.
The primary election will be held on August 18th.
Early voting begins August 3rd, and the deadline to request a vote by mail ballot by August 8th.
