The City of Port St. Joe issued an emergency declaration Tuesday requiring people to wear masks in public settings within the city limits in spaces where you can't social distance.
The rule applies to anyone over the age of 6 who is in a public space.
It also includes owners, employees, and customers at any business in the Port St. Joe City limits as well as people in government buildings.
Businesses also have to put up signs alerting their customers to the mask requirement.
Gulf County has reported over 200 cases of COVID-19 and local health departments say much of the spread is being done through contacts within the community.
Initially the disease was being spread by people who ran into positive cases outside of the county.
The mask requirement will take effect on Monday, July the 27th.
The City delayed the start of the new rule to give people enough time to buy masks if they don't already have them.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment