The Florida Department of Health in Wakulla County has announced a change in their COVID-19 testing schedule.
Beginning today, testing will be conducted daily by appointment only at the Health Department building at 48 Oak Street in Crawfordville.
Slots as late as 7:00 pm are available.
Call (850) 926-0400 for availability.
No signs or symptoms of the virus are needed to be tested.
People wishing to be tested must 18 years or older, and have a valid ID.
For the health and safety of staff and clients, testing will still be conducted drive-thru style.
This is not a rapid-response or antibody test.
Specimen will be collected using a nasal swab.
Results may take several days or longer to receive.
Again the number to call for an appointment at (850) 926-0400.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment