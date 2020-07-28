Tuesday, July 28, 2020

The Florida Department of Health in Wakulla County has announced a change in their COVID-19 testing schedule

The Florida Department of Health in Wakulla County has announced a change in their COVID-19 testing schedule.

Beginning today, testing will be conducted daily by appointment only at the Health Department building at 48 Oak Street in Crawfordville.

Slots as late as 7:00 pm are available.

Call (850) 926-0400 for availability.

No signs or symptoms of the virus are needed to be tested.

People wishing to be tested must 18 years or older, and have a valid ID.

For the health and safety of staff and clients, testing will still be conducted drive-thru style.

This is not a rapid-response or antibody test.

Specimen will be collected using a nasal swab.

Results may take several days or longer to receive.


Again the number to call for an appointment at (850) 926-0400.


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment