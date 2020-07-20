Today is the last day to register to vote in the upcoming primary election.
The Primary election will be held on August the 18th.
The deadline to register to vote or to change your party affiliation is today – so make sure to get it done.
You can get more information from the Supervisor of Election website at www.votefranklin.com.
The primary elections will include County commissioners and school board seats for district 1,3 and 5 as well as public defender for our circuit and two circuit court judges.
Early voting begins August 3rd and ends on the 15th, and the deadline to request a vote by mail ballot by August 8th.
