Tuesday's Franklin County Commission meeting has been canceled because of COVID-19.
County coordinator Michael Moron said that on Friday he received notification from the Florida Department of Health of a new positive COVID-19 case within the Planning and Zoning offices.
The rest of the staff are now being tested and will be taking additional steps to protect their health as well as the health and safety of others.
Until the results are returned, the county is taking all safety measures, and that includes canceling the county commission meeting.
The next regular meeting of the Franklin County Commission is scheduled for Tuesday, August 4th at 9 a.m.
There will also be a Budget Workshop on Thursday, July 30th at 9 a.m..
The Planning and Zoning office is also restricting all public access to the office until further notice.
Customers can communicate with the planning and zoning office by calling 850-653-9783 ext 373.
You can also e-mail permits@franklincountyflorida.
There will be a dropbox and display with all the necessary forms outside of the office to assist their customers.
