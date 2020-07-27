Monday, July 27, 2020

Wakulla County announced 214 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday all linked to the Wakulla Correctional Institution

Wakulla County announced 214 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday all linked to the Wakulla Correctional Institution.

The addition of these cases raises the total to 507 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wakulla County.

The Health Department in Wakulla County is now conducting its contact investigation and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period.

Beginning Tuesday, July 28th, The Wakulla County Health Department will offer free COVID-19 testing by appointment, with slots available as late as 7:00pm.

You can make an appointment by calling (850) 926-0400.


Health officials reminds everyone that it continues to be important for everyone to practice social distancing and wear a mask when social distancing is not possible. 


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment