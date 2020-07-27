Wakulla County announced 214 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday all linked to the Wakulla Correctional Institution.
The addition of these cases raises the total to 507 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wakulla County.
The Health Department in Wakulla County is now conducting its contact investigation and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period.
Beginning Tuesday, July 28th, The Wakulla County Health Department will offer free COVID-19 testing by appointment, with slots available as late as 7:00pm.
You can make an appointment by calling (850) 926-0400.
Health officials reminds everyone that it continues to be important for everyone to practice social distancing and wear a mask when social distancing is not possible.
