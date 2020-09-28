August was a bad month for shrimping in the Gulf of Mexico, in fact it was the worst August in at least 18 years.
10.2 million pounds of shrimp was landed in the Gulf in August, the lowest total reported for any August going back to 2002.
Before this year, the smallest amount of shrimp harvested in the Gulf in August had been 12.3 million pounds in 2008.
With the exception of Texas, landings in every part of the Gulf last month were below where they were in August of 2019.
It has been an overall bad year for shrimping off northwest Florida.
So far this year, 2.3 million pounds of shrimp have been landed off Northwest Florida , the lowest volume in nearly 20 years and almost 47 percent below the prior eighteen-year historic average of 4.4 million pounds.
