Bars and restaurants in Florida can now operate at 100 percent capacity.
Governor Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Florida is moving into Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan, allowing restaurants and other businesses fully reopen.
Phase 3 means that there will be no restrictions for restaurant to operate at 50 percent capacity or higher.
If a local government moves to restrict operations from operating at a least 50 percent capacity they will need to explain why.
DeSantis also waived all outstanding fines and penalties for people violating local ordinances by not wearing a mask or properly social distancing.
