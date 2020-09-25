Friday, September 25, 2020

Bars and restaurants in Florida can now operate at 100 percent capacity

Bars and restaurants in Florida can now operate at 100 percent capacity.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Florida is moving into Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan, allowing restaurants and other businesses fully reopen.

Phase 3 means that there will be no restrictions for restaurant to operate at 50 percent capacity or higher.

If a local government moves to restrict operations from operating at a least 50 percent capacity they will need to explain why.

DeSantis also waived all outstanding fines and penalties for people violating local ordinances by not wearing a mask or properly social distancing.




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment