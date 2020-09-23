Franklin County has now reported over 600 COVID-19 cases.
As of Wednesday there have been 604 positive COVID-19 cases in Franklin County.
321 are positive cases among prisoners at the state prison in Carrabelle and there have been 41 positive cases among prison staff.
There have been three COVID related deaths in Franklin County.
The median age for the cases is 39 years old with 245 people between the ages of 0 and 34 testing positive.
Gulf County reported its 871st positive COVID case on Wednesday – that includes 262 cases among prisoners at the state prison in Gulf County and 38 cases among prison staff.
14 people in Gulf County have died because of the coronavirus'
The median age for the cases in Gulf County is 46 years old with 289 people between the ages of 0 and 34 testing positive.
Wakulla County reported its 1,100th case on Wednesday and Liberty County reported its 497th.
People can keep up with local COVID information by reading the Covid updates every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
If you don't get the updates you can have them sent to your phone by texting FRANKLINCV19 to 888777.
You can also go the the Florida Department of health COVID dashboard on-line for daily updates.
https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429
