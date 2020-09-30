Franklin County reported its 4th COVID related death this week.
On Tuesday the health department reported that a 62 year man from Franklin County died from COVID-19.
The case was tied to contact with another positive COVID-19 case.
As of Wednesday Franklin County has had 626 positive COVID cases – there was a big spike on Monday when 12 new cases were reported.
Gulf County reported its 875th case on Wednesday.
Gulf County has 14 COVID related deaths.
Wakulla County reported its 1139th case on Wednesday and Liberty County reported 517th.
