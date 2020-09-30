FWC's Fishing in the Know - October

October 2020
FWC's Fishing in the Know
Division of Marine Fisheries Management Monthly Newsletter
Non-stainless-steel hooks (steel and bronze) can help increase survival rates of fish. If these hooks cannot be removed from the fish, they should rust and deteriorate sooner than stainless steel and cadmium or nickel-plated hooks.
Matt Underwood with a spotted seatrout catch.
Submit your photos by emailing them to Saltwater@MyFWC.com. Learn more about our photo guidelines.
Commission meeting – October
Marine Fisheries items
Information: The FWC Commission will listen to public testimony on and discuss the following marine fisheries management items at the virtual Oct. 7-8 meeting.
Decision making (regulation changes anticipated to be made on these topics):
Draft proposal (these items will be brought back to a future meeting for final decision):
Discussions (no regulation changes are anticipated on these items):
Links for more information:
Agenda [MyFWC.com]
Blue crab trap workshops
Share your input
Information: The FWC needs your input on the future management of the blue crab fishery. The FWC is hosting virtual public workshops to discuss the interactions between diamondback terrapins in blue crab traps and the utility of bycatch reduction devices to minimize such interactions. Share your input by attending.
Workshops will begin at 6 p.m. EDT:
Web browsers that support virtual meeting include Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and Internet Explorer
Please click only on the link for the day you plan to attend. The links to the meetings are different depending on which meeting you plan to attend.
You can also submit your comments online at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
Learn more at MyFWC.com/Marine by clicking on “Rulemaking: Submit a Comment/Attend a Workshop” and “Upcoming Public Workshops.”
Gulf red snapper
Fall season scheduled
Information: The Gulf fall red snapper season for private recreational anglers and state for-hire operations in the Gulf of Mexico will be open the following Saturdays and Sundays: Oct. 17, 18, 24, 25, 31 and Nov. 1. During this season, private recreational anglers may harvest red snapper in Gulf state and federal waters. However, state for-hire operations are limited to fishing for red snapper in Gulf state waters only.
Planning to participate in the fall season? Don’t forget to sign State Reef Fish Survey. All anglers fishing from private recreational vessels must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler to target red snapper and several other reef fish in state and federal waters, even if they are exempt from fishing license requirements. Sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler at no cost at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com or by visiting any location you can purchase a license.
Link for more information:
Snapper Information [MyFWC.com]
Gray triggerfish
Season closes in Gulf waters Oct. 26
Information: The last day for the recreational gray triggerfish season in Gulf state and federal waters is Oct. 25, closing Oct. 26.
If you are fishing for gray triggerfish from a private recreational vessel, you are required to sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler (including those 65 and older). Learn more at MyFWC.com/SRFS.
Links for more information:
Gray triggerfish [MyFWC.com]
2020 Lionfish Challenge
Turn in lionfish, win prizes
Information: The 2020 Lionfish Challenge rewards lionfish harvesters with prizes for submitting lionfish. Participants who remove the most lionfish in the recreational and commercial categories by Nov. 1 will be crowned the 2020 Recreational Lionfish King/Queen and the Commercial Champion. Register today or learn more about the program at FWCReefRangers.com.
FLCoralCrew
Information: If you want healthy, beautiful coral reefs and would like more information about Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease and what the FWC and partners are doing to help, join the Crew and sign up today: FLCoralCrew.com.
FWC needs your feedback
Information: FWC is collecting feedback on several fisheries topics including flounder, spot, croaker, and trap fisheries.
Provide comments on these or other fisheries online at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
IN THIS ISSUE
Commission Meeting – October
Blue crab trap workshops
Gulf red snapper
Stone crab
Gray triggerfish
Florida Friendly Fishing Guide
2020 Lionfish Challenge
FLCoralCrew
FWC needs your feedback
Catch a Florida Memory
Events
STATE SEASON UPDATES
October-November
State waters are from shore to 9 nautical miles in the Gulf and from shore to 3 nautical miles in the Atlantic.
Oct. 15 – Stone crab opens
Oct. 17, 18, 24, 25 – Red snapper (Gulf) opens
Oct. 26 – Gray triggerfish (Gulf) closes
Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 – Red snapper (Gulf) opens
Nov. 1 – Hogfish (Atlantic) closes
Nov. 1 – Amberjack (Gulf) closes
Nov. 1 – Spotted seatrout (Central East management area) closes
Don Jones with his spotted seatrout catch.
EVENTS
October-November
COVID-19 update: Our top priorities are the health and safety of Floridians and visitors. Many of our in-person events have been canceled in response to COVID-19, but future events will be posted here as they are scheduled.
Oct. 1 – Blue crab trap workshop
Oct. 7-8 – FWC Commission meeting
SOCIAL SALTWATER
2020 Lionfish Challenge Update
641 registered participants
12,580 lionfish submitted
157 participants have submitted lionfish
Visit www.FWCReefRangers.com/
Visit us on social media at.
Facebook/CatchaFLMemory
iAngler app
Report and track your catches
Information: Want a quick way to report your catch information to FWC and keep a record of your catches? Check out the Angler Action Foundation’s iAngler app. The data you provide when using this app helps FWC researchers improve stock assessments for important inshore fisheries like snook and red drum.
Links for more information:
iAngler app [AnglerActionFoundation.com]
Contact
Contact: 850-487-0554 or marine@myfwc.com
Get the Marine Fisheries Monthly Newsletter via email at MyFWC.com by clicking on “Sign up for updates”
No comments:
Post a Comment