Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Mid Week Roundup and Membership Spotlight


The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce shines a light
on the following members:

GAC Contractors

For more than 61 years, 𝗚𝗔𝗖 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 has turned a commitment to customer satisfaction into countless successful projects 🚧
.
Founded in 1958 by Charles Hilton and his father Lloyd Hilton, GAC Contractors has utilized a team approach to excel – completing more than $2 Billion of construction. From the onset of each project, they work closely with the owner, engineer, and architect to provide quality work that is completed in a timely and cost efficient manner.

Visit them at 4116 Highway 231 North, Panama City, FL, online at www.gaccontractors.com, or contact them at (850) 785-4675.
Captain's Cove Marina

Today the Raffield family offers their years of experience, spacious dry storage barn and excellent location at the mouth of the Gulf County canal as the ideal place to store and refuel your recreational fishing boat, sailing vessel, pleasure boat or other watercraft. Store your boat with 𝗖𝗮𝗽𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻'𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗮, and they will deliver the level of service and attention you and your boat deserve, because they know boats.
⛵🛥⚓️.
You can find them at 1646 Captain Carl Raffield Way, Port St Joe, FL, online at www.captainscovefl.com, or contact them at (850) 227-3357.
One Eyed Joe Brands

𝗢𝗻𝗲 𝗘𝘆𝗲𝗱 𝗝𝗼𝗲 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀 creates homemade BBQ sauce and salsas with Texas pride! Texas owned manufacturer of all natural, gluten free salsas and condiments, headquartered in Dallas. Nothing says Texas like One Eyed Joe Salsas and Sauces.

You can find them at local farmers’ markets, online at www.oneeyedjoebrands.com, or contact them at (214) 228-2133..





﻿Our Mission is Your Business 💼


for a complete
﻿Business Directory list.


#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl

﻿Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Membership Link
Customer Service Representatives are available every day from 7am to 2am Eastern Time at: 844-330-2020

Complete the census today online at: https://my2020census.gov
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment