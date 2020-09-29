Orthopedic surgeon joins Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf in Port St. Joe and Apalachicola

Port St. Joe, Fla. (Sept. 29, 2020) – Orthopedic surgeon Steven Sokoloski, MD, has joined Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart’s regional network of doctors. Dr. Sokoloski will see patients at Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf, located at 3871 East Hwy. 98 in Port St. Joe, and at 55 Avenue East in Apalachicola, with surgeries performed at Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf. He is accepting new patients, ages 18 and up. For information or to schedule an appointment, call 850-229-5792.
Dr. Sokoloski graduated with his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, which he attended with a Navy ROTC scholarship. He then received a master’s degree in biochemistry from the Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, and his medical degree from the Medical College of Ohio in Toledo. Dr. Sokoloski completed his internship and residency training in orthopedic surgery at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Illinois.
He comes to Northwest Florida from Toledo, Ohio, where he practiced as an orthopedic surgeon at Bon Secours Mercy Health. He has previously served as chairman of the department of orthopedic surgery at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. His research has been published in the Journal of Arthroplasty, and he has presented at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons annual meeting.
Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart offers the largest network of primary care and specialty physicians in Northwest Florida, with more than 80 locations and 300 providers along the Gulf Coast from Gulf Shores, Ala., to Apalachicola, Fla. Doctors from more than 25 specialties provide personalized, compassionate care to people of all ages. To find a doctor and request an appointment, call 850-416-2337 or visit ascension.org/doctors.
