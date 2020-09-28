The Better Business Bureau is warning people of an ongoing social security phone scam in Northwest Florida.
Several consumers have reported to receiving calls and being told that their social security number is being suspended because illegal activity, including money laundering, has been tied to their account.
In order to fix the situation, the caller needs you to confirm your Social Security Number and other personal information.
If you don’t cooperate, the caller threatens to take you to court or have your Social Security number blocked or revoked.
If you get a call like this, just hang up -don’t give anyone your personal information over the phone.
The Social Security Administration will never call you asking for your Social Security number.
They will never ask you to pay anything, nor will they threaten your benefits.
And don’t trust your caller ID.
The internet has made it possible for scammers to use fake IDs when they call your home.
