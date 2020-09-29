The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded nearly $355,000 dollar to 10 nonprofits committed to protecting and restoring Florida’s natural resources.
That includes the Franklin's Promise Coalition.
The grants will fund programs that protect and rehabilitate Florida wildlife, as well as conserve and restore native habitats.
The grants also support environmental education and help preserve Florida’s natural resources, including its waterways.
Franklin's Promise Coalition was awarded 28 thousand dollars for its Oyster habitat creation and disaster preparedness programs.
The Florida Museum of Natural History was also awarded 100 thousand dollars for its new permanent exhibit “The Story of Florida Water.”
The Audubon Society of Florida will receive 40 thousand dollars for its statewide Bald Eagle Conservation Program.
The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work.
The foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars.
