The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved a major disaster declaration for Hurricane Sally.
The declaration includes public assistance for all categories in Escambia County and emergency protective measures for 12 other counties including Franklin, Gulf and Liberty Counties.
The Florida Division of Emergency Management remains in close contact with FEMA to help additional counties receive the declaration for full public assistance.
The Florida Division of Emergency Management is continuing to conduct damage assessments in the 12 counties that did not receive all categories of Public Assistance.
The Division is also conducting damage assessments at individual residences and businesses and will continue to work with FEMA to apply for Individual Assistance.
