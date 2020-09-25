The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council has approved Revised Reporting Requirements for Federal Seafood Dealers in Portions of Alabama and Florida through October 31st.
The action was taken because of Hurricane Sally which made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 hurricane on September 16th.
NOAA Fisheries has determined that catastrophic conditions exist in a number of counties including Gulf, Franklin, and Wakulla counties.
Because of that, NOAA Fisheries is suspending the weekly reporting requirement for any federally permitted dealer in the affected area who does not have access to electronic reporting.
They are allowing delayed reporting of trip tickets and the use of paper-based reporting forms for red snapper and grouper-tilefish individual fishing quota participants.
Dealers will have to report all landings through the state trip ticket program as soon as possible.
