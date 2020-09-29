Wakulla County Public Library - Open for Business

Director's Note
Well, October is almost here and not too much has changed, however, we are beginning to see things move closer to a new normal. Here at the Library, it has been peaceful and quiet as people have come in for appointments and spent their designated time in the library. The building has looked sparse, as most of the seating was removed to give us less to disinfect. However, today things started to change a bit. We brought chairs out of storage for the first time in months and set up comfy seating areas. We dusted off the magazine shelving the Adult Reading Room. We measured spacing in the Children's Room to see how many small family groups we might be able to accommodate for safe children's programs. The Friends of the Library have even been getting the Book Sale Room cleaned up and organized. Because.......guess what?....
Starting tomorrow, you can come into the Library WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT. We are fully open for business. Meeting spaces will open up for scheduling next week, children's programs will be open via registration (more information coming soon), and our magazines and newspapers are available for perusing in our comfy reading room.
We will also be moving back to our regular operating schedule which is:
Sunday and Monday - Closed
Tuesday - 9am to 8pm
Wednesday - 9am to 6pm
Thursday - 9am to 8pm
Friday - 9am to 6pm
Saturday - 9am to 1pm
What hasn't changed? Well, we still want you to social distance. Please continue to keep at least six feet in between you and our other patrons while visiting. Also, please don't come and see us if you aren't feeling well. Masks are not required but still encouraged and curbside service will continue to be made available to those who still aren't ready to come in yet. Above all, your Library staff is here, waiting to assist and ready to see you!
We have been so happy to hear from so many of you and to still be able to serve you in some way, shape, or form during trying times. Thank you to all of those who made appointments and used curbside service. Please spread the word we are here, we are open, and we are accessible. Thank you for your patience during these novel times and for your support for the Wakulla County Public Library.
Yours in Service,
Robyn Drummond
No comments:
Post a Comment