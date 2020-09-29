Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Wakulla County Public Library - Open for Business

September 28th, 2020
Director's Note

Well, October is almost here and not too much has changed, however, we are beginning to see things move closer to a new normal. Here at the Library, it has been peaceful and quiet as people have come in for appointments and spent their designated time in the library. The building has looked sparse, as most of the seating was removed to give us less to disinfect. However, today things started to change a bit. We brought chairs out of storage for the first time in months and set up comfy seating areas. We dusted off the magazine shelving the Adult Reading Room. We measured spacing in the Children's Room to see how many small family groups we might be able to accommodate for safe children's programs. The Friends of the Library have even been getting the Book Sale Room cleaned up and organized. Because.......guess what?....

Starting tomorrow, you can come into the Library WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT. We are fully open for business. Meeting spaces will open up for scheduling next week, children's programs will be open via registration (more information coming soon), and our magazines and newspapers are available for perusing in our comfy reading room.

We will also be moving back to our regular operating schedule which is:
Sunday and Monday - Closed
Tuesday - 9am to 8pm
Wednesday - 9am to 6pm
Thursday - 9am to 8pm
Friday - 9am to 6pm
Saturday - 9am to 1pm

What hasn't changed? Well, we still want you to social distance. Please continue to keep at least six feet in between you and our other patrons while visiting. Also, please don't come and see us if you aren't feeling well. Masks are not required but still encouraged and curbside service will continue to be made available to those who still aren't ready to come in yet. Above all, your Library staff is here, waiting to assist and ready to see you!

We have been so happy to hear from so many of you and to still be able to serve you in some way, shape, or form during trying times. Thank you to all of those who made appointments and used curbside service. Please spread the word we are here, we are open, and we are accessible. Thank you for your patience during these novel times and for your support for the Wakulla County Public Library.


Yours in Service,
Robyn Drummond
WCPL Curbside Pickup Service
 
  • Only items that are available at Wakulla County Public Library can be checked out right now. If an item in the catalog is at Jefferson or Franklin libraries we cannot get them for you at this time.


  • If you choose to email, include your full name, library card number, and phone number along with the items you would like to request.

  • The library staff will gather your items and contact you when they are available for pickup.

  • Arrive during your reserved 15 minute time slot and your books will be on the round table on the covered porch. If you do not pick up your items in the allotted time, they will be brought back in and we will call you to schedule a new pickup time.

  • Curbside service will only be available during library hours, which are subject to change.

  • Please use book returns in Azalea Park or in front of the library to return your books in a timely manner.
 
To make a pickup using this service, you MUST be fever free for the last 24 hours. Thank you for understanding.
Drive-In Bingo
Join us for a fun night "out" with Drive-In Bingo! This will take place in the Wakulla Community Center parking lot at 5:30pm on Friday, October 9th and 23rd. Please leave a parking space empty between you and the next car. Space is limited, so parking is on a first come first served basis. A staff member will deliver bingo cards and markers to your vehicle and the bingo calling will be done over a sound system or you can tune in to hear us at 100.1 fm (only in the parking lot). If you get Bingo, just HONK and turn on your flashers! Prizes will be prepackaged for all of the winners to avoid any contamination.

