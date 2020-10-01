The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is looking for your input on the future management of the recreational and commercial blue crab trap fishery, particularly as it pertains to protecting diamondback terrapins .
Diamondback terrapins are medium-sized turtles that live in similar brackish water habitat as blue crabs, including salt marshes, barrier islands, mangrove swamps, tidal creeks and rivers.
Because of overlapping habitat, there is the potential for terrapins to be accidentally caught in blue crab traps.
The FWC is hosting a virtual public workshops to discuss the accidental capture of diamondback terrapins in blue crab traps, and possible requiring by-catch reduction devices to minimize harm to terrapins.
There will be a virtual workshop on the issue tonight at 6 Eastern time.
We have posted the link to the meeting on-line at oysterradio.com.
You can also submit your comments online at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
