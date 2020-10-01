Oyster Radio
Thursday, October 1, 2020
Wear Pink This October - and let Homestead T-shirts help
October is breast cancer awareness month.
Show your support and let us print or embroider your custom pink apparel.
Ladies, men's, kids, caps, masks and more.
Give us a call for more information or take a look at our website catalogs.
We also have a great professional art department that can create a custom design just for you.
Minimum orders apply.
800-334-6746 or 229-872-3202
www.HomesteadTshirts.com
