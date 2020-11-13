Extension offices across North Florida are collecting peanut butter in October and November to help feed hungry families in our area.
They call it the Panhandle Peanut Butter challenge.
You can donate unopened jars of peanut butter from October 1st through the day before Thanksgiving which is November the 25th this year.
The Extension offices work with the Florida Peanut Producers Association to send the peanut butter to food pantries from Pensacola to Monticello.
Peanuts are a major crop in the Panhandle.
Growers produced 244,000 tons of peanuts in 2016.
Last year the event collected over 14 thousand pounds of peanut butter – or about 21 thousand jars.
Donations are being taken at the University of Florida /IFAS Extension Office, 261 Dr. Frederick S. Humphries Street in Apalachicola, across from Mill Pond.
You can help the fight against hunger by hosting a peanut butter challenge drop-off box at your church, office or home.
The Extension Office will make flyers with your information and send them to you.
Contact Michelle Huber by e-mail at mmhuber@ufl.edu or call 653-9337.
