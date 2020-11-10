Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin, Gulf and Wakulla Counties

Permitting Application Subscription Service

  Profile Name: Oyster Radio

Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: DEVOSS DOCK
Location Id: 394476
Location Name: DEVOSS DOCK
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 394476-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: NUNNELY SF BOARDWALK
Location Id: 394434
Location Name: NUNNELY SF BOARDWALK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 394434-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: MARK MUZZMAN KAYAK DOCK
Location Id: 394490
Location Name: MARK MUZZMAN KAYAK DOCK
County: Franklin
Application Number: 394490-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: ORCIANI DOCK
Location Id: 394428
Location Name: ORCIANI DOCK
County: Franklin
Application Number: 394428-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300



