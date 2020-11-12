Franklin County Commissioners would like to see Highway 98 between Apalachicola and Carrabelle repaired, and soon.
The road was damaged during hurricane Michael in 2018, and while most of the hardest hit areas were patched up, the county would like to see more permanent repairs completed.
Commissioner Smokey Parrish raised the issue earlier this month and pointed out that while the road is maintained by the state Department of Transportation, Highway 98 is a federal road and there should be federal money available to make needed repairs.
He pointed out that there seems to be money available to fix the highway in Gulf County and Mexico Beach but Franklin County seems to have been forgotten.
Commission chairmen Noah Lockley said the road was patched after the storm and it seems that after that the government said “that'll do” and he is getting tired of that attitude when it comes to Franklin County.
County commissioners agreed to send a letter to the state and to our federal representatives asking that the work be done.
They are also asking the the district manager for the Department of Transportation attend a meeting soon so the commission can talk to him personally.
The board agreed that all commissioners would sign the letter to emphasize how important the request is.
