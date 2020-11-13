Franklin County has now seen over 800 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and Gulf County has seen over 1000.
As of Friday there have been 805 positive COVID-19 cases in Franklin County.
There have been four COVID related deaths in Franklin County.
The median age for the cases is 40 years old.
On Friday Gulf County reported its 1009th positive COVID case.
15 people in Gulf County have died because of the coronavirus'
The median age for the cases in Gulf County is 47 years old.
Wakulla County reported its 1,430th case on Friday and Liberty County reported its 552nd.
