 Franklin County is currently looking for a full time library assistant.


The board agreed this week to begin advertising for the position – it became vacant after the library assistant at the Eastpoint branch resigned to take another job.


The job pays 25 thousand dollars a year.


You can learn more about the job by stopping by the Franklin County library in Eastpoint at 160 Hickory Dip Road.


The library is open Monday through Friday from 9 till 5.



