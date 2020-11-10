Franklin County is currently looking for a full time library assistant.
The board agreed this week to begin advertising for the position – it became vacant after the library assistant at the Eastpoint branch resigned to take another job.
The job pays 25 thousand dollars a year.
You can learn more about the job by stopping by the Franklin County library in Eastpoint at 160 Hickory Dip Road.
The library is open Monday through Friday from 9 till 5.
