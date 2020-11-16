Free Native Wildflower Seed Packets Now Available at Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve
EASTPOINT, Fla. – In an effort to promote Florida-Friendly Landscaping™, Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve (ANERR) is offering Florida residents free native wildflower seed packets.
Butterflies, bees and birds are beautiful sights to see in our yards, but they also serve important roles in our ecosystem. Native plants add important habitats and food sources for these pollinators. Even a small backyard garden can make a big difference.
ANERR's seed library was created in collaboration with the Friends of the Reserve, UF/IFAS Franklin County Master Gardener Volunteers, Franklin County Libraries and the Apalachicola Margaret Key Library.
Four native wildflowers varieties are available in this fall’s seed library:
- Beach sunflower
- Spotted bee balm
- Black-eyed Susan
- Lance leaf coreopsis
The seed library also offers a variety of vegetable seeds:
- Vates collards
- American spinach
- Purple top globe turnips
- Rutabagas, peas
- Mustard greens
- Lettuce mix
Seeds are available for pick-up on a first-come, first-served basis. Planting guides and care instructions will also be provided. Please contact ANERR to confirm availability and hours of operation.
- Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve, 108 Island Dr. (State Road 300) at Cat Point, Eastpoint, 850-670-7700
- Apalachicola Municipal Library, 80 12th St., Apalachicola, 850-653-8436
- Franklin County Libraries, 160 Hickory Dip Rd., Eastpoint, 850-670-8151, and at 311 St. James Ave., Carrabelle, 850-697-2366
No comments:
Post a Comment