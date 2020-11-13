Friday, November 13, 2020

Gulf Council to Meet by Webinar November 30 – December 1, 2020

The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council will meet November 30 – December 1, 2020 by webinar. The Council plans to take final action on proposed Reef Fish Amendment 48 and Red Drum Amendment 5 which addresses status determination criteria and optimum yield for reef fish stocks and red drum. The Council will also continue work on Actions to: adjust state red snapper recreational catch limits; modify vermilion snapper and gray triggerfish catch levels; and modify the lane snapper annual catch limit.

The Council will hold public testimony from 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM, EST on Tuesday December 1st, 2020.

The meeting will convene on the following days and times (EST):
Monday, November 30, 2020, 9:00 AM – 5:30 PM
Migratory Species Committee
Sustainable Fisheries Committee
Shrimp Committee
Reef Fish Committee

Tuesday, December 1, 2020 9:00 AM – 5:30 PM
Ecosystem Committee
Full Council
·     Public Testimony
·     Committee Reports


Join the webinar during the Council meeting here.
 
The Committee and Council Agendas, and meeting materials will be posted as they become available on the Council Meetings webpage.

About Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is one of eight regional Fishery Management Councils established by the Fishery Conservation and Management Act of 1976. The Council prepares fishery management plans, which are designed to manage fishery resources within the 200-mile limit of the Gulf of Mexico.   
at

