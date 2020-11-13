Gulf Council to Meet by Webinar November 30 – December 1, 2020

Meeting Notice
November 13, 2020
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council will meet November 30 – December 1, 2020 by webinar. The Council plans to take final action on proposed Reef Fish Amendment 48 and Red Drum Amendment 5 which addresses status determination criteria and optimum yield for reef fish stocks and red drum. The Council will also continue work on Actions to: adjust state red snapper recreational catch limits; modify vermilion snapper and gray triggerfish catch levels; and modify the lane snapper annual catch limit.
The Council will hold public testimony from 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM, EST on Tuesday December 1st, 2020.
The meeting will convene on the following days and times (EST):
Monday, November 30, 2020, 9:00 AM – 5:30 PM
Migratory Species Committee
Sustainable Fisheries Committee
Shrimp Committee
Reef Fish Committee
Tuesday, December 1, 2020 9:00 AM – 5:30 PM
Ecosystem Committee
Full Council
· Public Testimony
· Committee Reports
