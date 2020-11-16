Gulf Power customers will see a small increase in their bills beginning with the new year – We'll find out about Duke Energy in December.
Gulf Power serves over 460000 thousand customers from the Alabama border to the Apalachicola River.
The Florida’s Public Service Commission set fuel recovery charges for three of Florida’s investor-owned electric utilities this month.
Every year the Florida Public Service Commission has to decide how much of the cost each of Florida’s power companies can recovery on fuel and purchased power, capacity, conservation, and environmental requirements.
Utilities cannot make a profit on fuel charges.
Beginning in January, Gulf Power customers will see the cost of 1000 kilowatts of electricity increase from $140.43 to $140.62, an increase of $0.19.
Duke Energy Florida’s recovery charges will be decided at the Public Service Commission’s hearing next month.
No comments:
Post a Comment