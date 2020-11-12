Thursday, November 12, 2020

NOAA Fisheries FishNews – November 11, 2020

NOVEMBER 11, 2020

eat seafood

Easy Seafood Dishes to Try this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, so it’s time to start thinking about what you’ll serve. If you’re a seafood lover like we are, try branching out this year. These seafood recipes are delicious and won’t keep you trapped in the kitchen all day.

Highlights

Celebrating Veterans Serving in Habitat Conservation

veterans

This Veterans Day, join us in honoring military veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces and learn how NOAA and our partners work with veterans to build a community of habitat restoration practitioners across the nation. Our conservation and veteran corps community is made up of veterans, young adults, and others. These partnerships recruit, train, mentor, and employ workers to implement habitat restoration projects in support of long-term coastal restoration.

National Fish Habitat Partnership Recognized by Congress

trout

On October 30, 2020, Congress recognized the National Fish Habitat Partnership by signing America’s Conservation Enhancement Act. The new law expands NFHP Board membership, authorizes funding to partner organizations, adds congressional reporting requirements, and more.

Proposals Sought for Pilot Projects Supporting Sustainable Aquaculture: Due January 15, 2021

aquaculture

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, in partnership with the NOAA Fisheries Office of Aquaculture, is issuing a request for proposals seeking marine aquaculture pilot projects focused on sustainable aquatic farming techniques and regional business practices to grow U.S. domestic seafood. The geographic scope of the proposed projects is the U.S. East Coast from Maine to Florida. The primary location of the proposed projects must be in the marine/estuarine environment.

Alaska

Scientists Collaborate to Monitor Whales in 2020 in Northern Alaska

whales

In the Arctic, each year before daylight disappears and winter arrives, thousands of bowhead whales make their fall migration across the Beaufort Sea off northern Alaska. The timing of the migration is something Alaska indigenous communities and scientists can count on. But 2019 was not a normal year.

West Coast

Aquarium of the Pacific Hosts NOAA and Our Planet Day

aquarium

World-class scientists and experts from NOAA Fisheries will be at your fingertips and in your earbuds at this year’s NOAA and Our Planet Day hosted by the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, California.

The Mystery of the Missing DTAG: Biologists Search for Lost Tag with Vital Killer Whale Data

whale tagging

Biologists accustomed to studying endangered Southern Resident killer whales spent almost a week in September on a different kind of effort. They were searching for a sophisticated tag with a rare overnight record of a whale’s behavior and acoustic world.

NOAA Veterans Corps: Progress By The Numbers

vets

The NOAA Veterans Corps provides opportunities for military veterans to build their skills and work experience contributing to habitat and fisheries restoration projects.

Protecting the Critical Value of Nearshore Habitat

nearshore habitat

Nearshore habitat is shorthand for tidal marsh, wetlands, and river estuaries where land and water combine to support life of all kinds, from shorebirds to juvenile salmon and steelhead. No habitat in Puget Sound is more valuable to threatened Chinook salmon than nearshore habitat. And no habitat is more degraded.

Pacific Islands

Virtual and Classroom Activity Featuring the Marianas Trench Marine National Monument

virtual classrooms marinas

The deepest parts of the ocean are still some of the most unexplored places on Earth. Home to unique habitats and otherworldly marine life, there is nowhere quite like the Mariana Trench—the deepest place on the planet. A new activity, designed for middle school students, allows educators and students of all ages to expand their knowledge about this mysterious place.

Greater Atlantic

NOAA Fisheries Science Helps Maine’s Pioneering Sea Scallop Farmers

maine scallop farmers

Enterprising fishermen have been developing sea scallop aquaculture in Maine with technology adapted from Japan. Recently, NOAA Fisheries scientists conducted a study to help with site selection.

Upcoming Deadlines

November 25 Survey: West Coast and Alaska commercial harvesters—tell us how you have been impacted by COVID-19. Conducted by Ocean Strategies

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 




at

