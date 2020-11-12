The Apalachicola Riverkeeper is kicking off it's annual on-line silent auction fundraiser today.
The virtual auction goes live at 5 p.m. and runs until November 19 at 6 p.m.
There are 60 items for auction, ranging from beach house rentals to guided kayak trips to hand-crafted pottery – there's even a framed photo from Richard Bickel.
There is also jewelry, books, sterling silver dishes, vintage crystal, vintage china, a YETI soft cooler, an XPS Series 2 Bank Marine Battery Charger and much more.
All 60 items have a “Buy It Now” feature, so if you really love an item you can be an instant winner.
You can see the items at https://www.32auctions.com/ARAuctionLink2020
The money raised will help the Apalachicola Riverkeeper continue its work to protect and restore the Apalachicola River through advocacy, outreach, education and research.
Apalachicola Riverkeeper patrols the river conducting visual surveys and provides independent water quality testing and Micro plastics sampling and recently launched a multi-year slough restoration project to restore the connection of three primary slough systems in the Apalachicola River watershed during times of low flow.
