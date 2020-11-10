This weekend's Lantern Fest has been rescheduled because of expected bad weather.
Lantern Fest was originally scheduled for Saturday, November 14th but will instead be held Saturday, November 28th.
The time will remain the same, 6-10 pm at the Crooked River Lighthouse.
It's possible that the weather will be ok on Saturday, but Lantern Fest requires days of advance set up by volunteers to clean and prepare the grounds, string ropes and light strings from trees, assemble event canopies, and hang over 100 fragile paper and fabric lanterns.
The timing of the forecasted rain and wind will not leave them with enough time to properly prepare.
The musicians, blacksmith, John Pfund, and food vendor, Dave's Dawg House have all committed to attending on the new date.
Unfortunately, the TCC Dancers will not be able to participate.
You can keep up with Lantern Fest information at the Crooked River Lighthouse facebook page.
