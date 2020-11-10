Wedding Season! - An E-Newsletter from Mexico Beach

Most folks don’t know that fall is a popular time for weddings. In October, typically the second-most popular month to say "I do," we enjoyed hosting several weddings on our beautiful beaches. One of our special couples was retired Army veteran Mike and his bride, Rose. They came all the way from Elizabethtown, Kentucky, to celebrate their wedding. Before heading down to the beach for the ceremony, Mike and Rose were surprised when they were greeted by Mayor Al Cathey, who added his own personal congratulations on behalf of the City of Mexico Beach. Congratulations, Mike and Rose!
If you are interested in making Mexico Beach your wedding destination, be sure to visit the "Weddings" page on our website. There you will discover more on the how-tos and additional information to answer your questions.
|
AND THE WINNER IS...
Last month, we had a gift basket from Seagreen Salvage & Co. up for grabs, and the lucky winner is Terry Collins from Kenockee, Michigan. Congrats, Terry!
NOVEMBER GIVEAWAY
This month, we are giving away a Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association Seafood Cookbook. During 2020, the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association built and deployed numerous structures, with more scheduled in the coming months. MBARA is run by local volunteers and 96 cents out of every dollar collected goes directly to creating our expansive reef system. If you would like to help, please consider becoming a member. These reefs are home to many of Florida's top game fish and create a diver's playground. To place your name in the hat, send an e-mail to Nick at nick@mexicobeach.com.
|MEET MEXICO BEACH
This month, we want to reintroduce you to the Wood family children. Shawna, Bart, and Brandy, under the creative and inspired guidance of their parents, Tom and Peggy, are rebuilding a Mexico Beach tradition-the Driftwood Inn. They’re happy to report that the new inn will be bigger and better but will still retain the charm and allure of the old inn. They expect to start building this month and hope to be finished near the end of next year. Stay tuned; we will keep you posted on the latest information!
Also this month, we are delighted to share that progress continues to be made here in Mexico Beach. We are happy to report that the El Governor RV Park is now open for business. Renovations have been completed, and reservations are being accepted. They have even hosted their first guest!
|
KENNETH AND WANDA
First up, we would like to introduce Kenneth and Wanda, who joined us from Albany, Georgia. Family joined them for the ceremony, helping to make their beach wedding unforgettable. Congratulations, Kenneth and Wanda!
|
JODI AND SCOTT
Next, we would like to introduce Jodi and Scott, who visited our little town from Alabama. They had a romantic beach wedding with personal touches incorporated into the ceremony. Congratulations, Scott and Jodi!
|
MEXICO BEACH CHRISTMAS TREE-LIGHTING CEREMONY
|December 6
|It’s Christmastime here at the beach! Our annual lighting of the Christmas Tree will take place Sunday, December 6, starting at 6:00 p.m. This year's event will take place on the Mexico Beach Shopping Center lawn in front of Mango Marley’s. Come ring in the holiday season with the Christmas Tree Lighting, a golf cart parade, and a special visit from Santa Claus himself, arriving on a fire truck. This year's golf cart parade will travel throughout Mexico Beach! The parade will start at City Hall then venture to the Tree Lighting location. From there, it will travel down Highway 98 to 15th Street and then back into Florida Avenue. To participate in the golf cart parade, contact Traci Gaddis at (850) 227-6770. To ensure health and safety protocols for all guests and participants, Santa will remain on the fire truck.
|A FRIENDLY REMINDER:
Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave and please remain off the sand dunes and out of the sea oats to ensure their continued nourishment. There are boardwalks and walking paths that can be accessed to reach the beach. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.
|LAZY MAN LOBSTER CASSEROLE
|This delicious dinner dish will surely wow your guests! We publish it compliments of the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association Seafood Cookbook (www.mbara.org).
INGREDIENTS
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons flour
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon white pepper
1 teaspoon dry mustard
3/4 cup cream
3/4 cup milk
6 slices white bread, crusts removed
1/2 cup crushed Ritz crackers
2 pounds cooked fresh lobster, bite-size pieces
PREPARATION
Preheat oven to 400°F. Butter a 2-3-quart casserole. In saucepan, melt butter, sprinkle in flour, and stir constantly to form a thick paste. Stir in paprika, salt, pepper, and mustard. Slowly add cream and milk, stirring constantly. Continue to cook and stir until mixture is thick and smooth. Tear bread into bite-size pieces. Add to cream mixture. Stir in lobster pieces. Pour into prepared casserole dish and top with crackers. Bake 10-12 minutes, until cracker topping is lightly toasted and casserole bubbles. Serve warm and enjoy!
|YOGI BERRA WISDOM
The legendary Yogi Berra was one of the superstars of Major League Baseball. He not only made the game memorable, but he also enriched our language. Here are a few "Yogi-isms" for your enjoyment:
—I don't know if they were men or women fans streaking naked across the field. They had bags over their heads.
—Always go to other people's funerals; otherwise they won't come to yours.
—We made too many wrong mistakes.
—If you ask me anything I don't know, I'm not going to answer.
—It's like déjà vu all over again.
—No one goes there nowadays; it's too crowded.
—Never answer an anonymous letter.
—It ain't over till it's over.
—The towels were so thick there I could hardly close my suitcase.
—Why buy good luggage? You only use it when you travel.
—I never said most of the things I said.
|"THE DEVIL'S ADVOCATE"
We’ve all heard the term "devil’s advocate" and generally understand it to mean someone who argues an alternate point of view. The person may not agree with the position they represent, but it’s done to insure a complete view of all available information. The term "devil’s advocate" goes back to the sixteenth century and was an official title in the Catholic Church. When the Church was considering making someone a saint, they called upon the Devil’s advocate (advocatus diaboli) to find any and all reasons against canonization. Additionally, there was also an advocate for God (advocatus Dei), the person whose duty was to list all the reasons the person should be made a saint.
