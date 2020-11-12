Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, November 12, 2020
Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce - It's here - Let's play business bingo
IT'S HERE!
CALLING ALL BINGO FANS!
Times have been tough for our local businesses, and our volunteer Board of Directors always put their heads together for ideas to support them! It’s time for a new game! We are excited to introduce Business Bingo and we hope you are, too! It’s easy to play – just follow the rules, save your receipts and mail or email them or drop off at chamber office with each bingo card to be entered at a chance to win $500, $250 or $100. You can get your bingo cards here or come by the chamber office to pick up a copy or get a copy in the Wakulla News each week. If you are a local business, print a few cards and rules and encourage your customers to play! BINGO RULES BINGO CARD WEEK 1
Big Bend Hospice (BBH) reflects on the challenges, uncertainties, and significant changes faced this year as they recognize National Hospice Month this November. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, the area’s “Hometown Hospice” continues to help neighbors know that there is an option when there is no cure.
BBH’s nurses and aides have remained in the field caring for their patients and continue to make visits each week. The nurses help prevent and relieve pain and other symptoms while staying as safe as possible following CDC guidelines for themselves and those they serve. More
United Way of the Big Bend Partners with Florida Blue to Distribute $80,000 of COVID-19 Relief TALLAHASSEE, FL- November 9, 2020- This week the United Way of the Big Bend (UWBB) in partnership with Florida Blue is distributing $80,000 from the UWBB Coronavirus (COVID-19) Relief Fund. The grant and partnership with Florida Blue is focused on program partners in the Big Bend eight county region who are working to provide services in the COVID-19 environment to improve food security, rent and utility assistance, and senior assistance including wellness checks. Earlier this year, UWBB allocated $120,000 in their Phase I distribution of their COVID- 19 Relief Fund. MORE HERE
2020 Business Excellence Awards
Presented by
November 19, 2020 at The Lodge at Wakulla Springs 5:30pm - Social Hour 7:00 pm - Program Menu: Bacon Wrapped Pork Medallions Rosemary Roasted Carved Roast Wild Mushroom Rice Pilaf Grilled Asparagus Sweet Potato Soufflé Garden Salad, Rolls Pumpkin Cheesecake Tarts Cost - $35 per person; $350 for reserved table for 8 Cash Bar Only a small number of tickets left - RSVP by replying to this email or call our office at 850.926.1848
Decorate your own Christmas tree to benefit orphaned and injured wildlife
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
