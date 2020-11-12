Thursday, November 12, 2020

Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce - It's here - Let's play business bingo

IT'S HERE!

CALLING ALL BINGO FANS!

Times have been tough for our local businesses, and our volunteer Board of Directors always put their heads together for ideas to support them!
It’s time for a new game! We are excited to introduce Business Bingo and we hope you are, too! It’s easy to play – just follow the rules, save your receipts and mail or email them or drop off at chamber office with each bingo card to be entered at a chance to win $500, $250 or $100.
You can get your bingo cards here or come by the chamber office to pick up a copy or get a copy in the Wakulla News each week.
If you are a local business, print a few cards and rules and encourage your customers to play!
BINGO RULES
BINGO CARD WEEK 1
 
Welcome New Member:

Laurie Kunder - Laurie's Eye Candy
2809 Crawfordville hwy., Crawfordville.
850.630.1663
https://www.facebook.com/Laurieseyecandy-116589203080334

Rose Alley Christmas Market

Open House Block Party  - POSTPONED

A Message from Member Big Bend Hospice

Continuing to Serve During a Pandemic
 
Big Bend Hospice (BBH) reflects on the challenges, uncertainties, and significant changes faced this year as they recognize National Hospice Month this November. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, the area’s “Hometown Hospice” continues to help neighbors know that there is an option when there is no cure.
 
BBH’s nurses and aides have remained in the field caring for their patients and continue to make visits each week. The nurses help prevent and relieve pain and other symptoms while staying as safe as possible following CDC guidelines for themselves and those they serve. More
 
United Way of the Big Bend Partners with Florida Blue to Distribute $80,000 of COVID-19 Relief
TALLAHASSEE, FL- November 9, 2020- This week the United Way of the Big Bend (UWBB) in partnership with Florida Blue is distributing $80,000 from the UWBB Coronavirus (COVID-19) Relief Fund.  The grant and partnership with Florida Blue is focused on program partners in the Big Bend eight county region who are working to provide services in the COVID-19 environment to improve food security, rent and utility assistance, and senior assistance including wellness checks.  Earlier this year, UWBB allocated $120,000 in their Phase I distribution of their COVID- 19 Relief Fund. MORE HERE

2020 Business Excellence Awards 

Presented by
November 19, 2020 at The Lodge at Wakulla Springs
5:30pm - Social Hour
7:00 pm - Program
Menu:
Bacon Wrapped Pork Medallions
Rosemary Roasted Carved Roast
Wild Mushroom Rice Pilaf
Grilled Asparagus
Sweet Potato Soufflé
Garden Salad, Rolls
Pumpkin Cheesecake Tarts
Cost - $35 per person; $350 for reserved table for 8
Cash Bar
Only a small number of tickets left - RSVP by replying to this email or call our office at 850.926.1848
 

Decorate your own Christmas tree
to benefit orphaned and injured wildlife

Stay informed about COVID19 - https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/

Resources

 

