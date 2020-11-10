You can visit almost any state park in Florida for free Wednesday in honor of Veteran’s Day.
The state is waiving the day-use entry at all Florida’s state parks except Skyway Fishing Pier State Park on Veterans Day.
Florida’s state parks support veterans and members of the U.S. Armed Forces year-round through a variety of initiatives.
The POW-MIA flag is flown in all of Florida’s state parks and the Orman House Historic State Park in Franklin County is home to the only replica of the Three Servicemen statue at the Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Florida’s state parks also offer free or discounted Annual Entrance Passes to those who currently serve or have served in the U.S. military branches, veterans with service-related disabilities and surviving spouses of members of the U.S. military who have fallen in combat.
Local state parks include The St. George Island State Park, The Bald Point State Park, the Orman House and Gorrie Museum in Apalachicola as well as the Ochlocknee River State Park in Wakulla County and the constitution museum and the St. Joe Peninsula State Park in Gulf County.
For full list of Florida State Parks, visit www.floridastateparks.org.
