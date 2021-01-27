Florida State University is currently undertaking a program called the Apalachicola Bay System initiative to learn what has led to the decline of the Apalachicola Bay ecosystem and to develop a restoration plan for the bay.
The Apalachicola Bay once produced about 10 percent of the nation's eastern oyster supply, but the fishery collapsed in 2013.
A moratorium on commercial oyster harvesting in the bay is in effect and could last for 5 years.
In 2019, Florida State University received 8 million dollars in BP Oil spill money to investigate the root causes of the fishery disaster and come up with a plan to fix it.
If you would like to keep up with the work you can sign up for the project newsletter and get updates about every 2 months.
They have also released a Summary Report from an Oystermen's Workshop held on December 2nd.
You can find out more on-line at https://marinelab.fsu.edu/absi/
