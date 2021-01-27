Franklin County Commissioners are considering a rule to limit how long boat owners can keep their boats tied up at docks at public boat ramps.
Commissioner Smokey Parrish raised the issue by pointing out that a very large boat has been tied up at the docks at the Abercrombie boat ramp for over a month which is keeping other boaters from using the facility.
Parrish pointed out that the docks are only there so that people have a place to tie up their boats long enough to park their trucks and trailers before heading out on the water.
Parrish said the new rule should limit people to using the docks for no more than 30 minutes as they are not intended for long time boat mooring.
County attorney Michael Shuler will create the ordinance and schedule a public hearing for a future county commission meeting.
