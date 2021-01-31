FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Billy is a 2 yr old bully and pure sugar. This boy is super sweet and social and walks beautifully on a leash. He is affectionate and gentle and we think, just plain wonderful. If you are looking to adopt a sweet and well behaved dog, you'll want to meet our Billy!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
