Franklin County is taking steps to restart the Apalachicola Airport Advisory Committee.
The Airport Advisory committee helps the county oversee activities at the Airport in Apalachicola; it provides recommendations and advice on contracts and work programs at the airport.
The board was disbanded by the commission in 2017 – at the time the commission said it wanted to work on changes to the committee membership and meeting schedule.
The new board will likely have 5 members, one from each commission district, and will be required to meet monthly as all other county advisory committees do.
Commissioners discussed whether all of the members should have airport or aviation experience, but in the end decided business owners without airport experience should also be considered for membership because the airport is also important for economic development in the county.
The county will likely seek resume's from people who are interested in serving, but each commissioner will choose a member from his or her own district.
Commissioner Smokey Parrish emphasized that the committee should work in an advisory role only, providing information and suggestions for the county commission to make final decisions on airport issues.
He said when the committee was in effect before, many of the members came to commission meetings and made issues more complicated than they needed to be.
The board has not yet taken any official action on the issue but the county coordinator will begin putting together a list of requirements for potential members that can be advertised in the local newspaper.
The county attorney was also tasked with creating by-laws for the new committee.
