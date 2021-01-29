FWC's Fishing in the Know - February

Chris Caldwell and his snook catch.
Submit your photos by emailing them to Saltwater@MyFWC.com. Learn more about our photo guidelines.
Commission meeting – February
Marine Fisheries items
Information: The FWC Commission will listen to public testimony on and discuss the following marine fisheries management items at the virtual Feb. 25-26 meeting.
Decision making (regulation changes are anticipated to be made on these topics):
- Western Dry Rocks: The Commission will consider a proposal to seasonally protect a multi-species spawning aggregation site in the lower Florida Keys. The proposed rule, if approved, would prohibit fishing in a 1-square-mile area near Western Dry Rocks from April 1 – July 31 each year. The length of this fishing prohibition is still being discussed.
- Tortugas Shrimp Beds Boundary Line Cleanup (Consent Agenda): The Commission will consider a proposal to update boundary coordinates for the Tortugas Shrimp Beds to align with locations of navigational aids and clarify the boundary description. This change is similar to a recent change in federal waters.
- Multi-day for-hire bag limit (Consent Agenda): The Commission will consider updating FWC rules regarding multi-day for-hire trips for reef fish, king mackerel and Spanish mackerel to be consistent with existing federal rules for the Atlantic and pending rules for the Gulf.
Discussions (no regulation changes are anticipated to be made on these items):
- Southwest red tide update: Staff will update the Commission on the current status of snook, redfish and spotted seatrout in the area of southwest Florida that was previously impacted by a prolonged red tide from 2017-2019. Staff will also provide a recommendation for future management of these species in southwest Florida.
- Federal fishery management updates: The Commission will discuss outcomes of recent meetings of the South Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico fishery management councils and discuss the 2021 Gulf red snapper season.
Links for more information:
Agenda [MyFWC.com]
Snook – Atlantic
Atlantic season opens Feb. 1
Information: The open season for the recreational harvest of snook in Atlantic state and federal waters (from the Miami-Dade/Monroe county line north) including Lake Okeechobee and the Kissimmee River opens Feb. 1.
Link for more information:
Snook [MyFWC.com]
Spotted seatrout
Western Panhandle Zone closes Feb. 1
Information: Spotted seatrout will close to recreational harvest Feb. 1 in the Western Panhandle Zone, which includes all state and federal waters from Escambia County through the portions of Gulf County west of longitude 85 degrees, 13.76 minutes but NOT including Indian Pass/Indian Lagoon. (see map of zones below).
This area will reopen to spotted seatrout harvest March 1.
Currently, spotted seatrout, as well as red drum and snook, remain catch-and-release only through May 31, 2021, in waters from Pasco County south through Gordon Pass in Collier County. The Commission will review the current catch-and-release measures for SW Florida at the February meeting.
Spotted seatrout management zones.
Link for more information:
Spotted seatrout [MyFWC.com]
Lionfish Removal and Awareness Festival
Information: The 7th annual Lionfish Removal and Awareness Festival will be held May 15 and 16 at AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar and HarborWalk Village in Destin to celebrate the fight against invasive lionfish with the FWC and Destin – Fort Walton Beach. Activities will include fillet demonstrations; family-friendly games and activities; art, diving and conservation booths; and the world’s largest lionfish spearfishing tournament, the Emerald Coast Open.
Link for more information:
FWCReefRangers.com
Florida Coral Crew
Information: If you want healthy, beautiful coral reefs and would like more information about Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease and what the FWC and partners are doing to help, join the Crew and sign up today: FLCoralCrew.com.
Catch a Florida Memory
Submit saltwater catches and earn rewards
Information: Have you caught a Florida memory? Submit photos of your saltwater catches to earn rewards for various achievements while targeting a diversity of species and reducing fishing pressure on the most commonly sought-after catches.
Join the Triple Threat Club and earn even more prizes (including a long sleeve performance fishing shirt and more) by participating in all three programs. Anglers must qualify for each of the three programs to be eligible.
FWC also manages the Florida Saltwater Fishing Records program.
Note: Prize package mailings have resumed but will continue to be slower than normal over the next few months as we continue to work through delays resulting from COVID-19. Anglers are still encouraged to submit catches and enjoy getting out on the water!
Link for more information:
CatchaFloridaMemory.com
No comments:
Post a Comment