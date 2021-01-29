Friday, January 29, 2021

FWC's Fishing in the Know - February

February 2021

FWC's Fishing in the Know

Division of Marine Fisheries Management Monthly Newsletter

Make sure you can identify the fish in your area, specifically the fish you are targeting. Carry a Fishing Lines Field Guide.

snook

Chris Caldwell and his snook catch.

Submit your photos by emailing them to Saltwater@MyFWC.com. Learn more about our photo guidelines.

Commission meeting – February

Marine Fisheries items

Information: The FWC Commission will listen to public testimony on and discuss the following marine fisheries management items at the virtual Feb. 25-26 meeting.

Decision making (regulation changes are anticipated to be made on these topics):

  • Western Dry Rocks: The Commission will consider a proposal to seasonally protect a multi-species spawning aggregation site in the lower Florida Keys. The proposed rule, if approved, would prohibit fishing in a 1-square-mile area near Western Dry Rocks from April 1 – July 31 each year. The length of this fishing prohibition is still being discussed.
  • Tortugas Shrimp Beds Boundary Line Cleanup (Consent Agenda): The Commission will consider a proposal to update boundary coordinates for the Tortugas Shrimp Beds to align with locations of navigational aids and clarify the boundary description. This change is similar to a recent change in federal waters.
  • Multi-day for-hire bag limit (Consent Agenda): The Commission will consider updating FWC rules regarding multi-day for-hire trips for reef fish, king mackerel and Spanish mackerel to be consistent with existing federal rules for the Atlantic and pending rules for the Gulf.

 

Discussions (no regulation changes are anticipated to be made on these items):

  • Southwest red tide update: Staff will update the Commission on the current status of snook, redfish and spotted seatrout in the area of southwest Florida that was previously impacted by a prolonged red tide from 2017-2019. Staff will also provide a recommendation for future management of these species in southwest Florida.
  • Federal fishery management updates: The Commission will discuss outcomes of recent meetings of the South Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico fishery management councils and discuss the 2021 Gulf red snapper season.

Links for more information:

Agenda [MyFWC.com]

Snook – Atlantic

Atlantic season opens Feb. 1

Information: The open season for the recreational harvest of snook in Atlantic state and federal waters (from the Miami-Dade/Monroe county line north) including Lake Okeechobee and the Kissimmee River opens Feb. 1.

Link for more information:

Snook [MyFWC.com]

Spotted seatrout

Western Panhandle Zone closes Feb. 1

Information: Spotted seatrout will close to recreational harvest Feb. 1 in the Western Panhandle Zone, which includes all state and federal waters from Escambia County through the portions of Gulf County west of longitude 85 degrees, 13.76 minutes but NOT including Indian Pass/Indian Lagoon. (see map of zones below).

This area will reopen to spotted seatrout harvest March 1.

Currently, spotted seatrout, as well as red drum and snook, remain catch-and-release only through May 31, 2021, in waters from Pasco County south through Gordon Pass in Collier County. The Commission will review the current catch-and-release measures for SW Florida at the February meeting.

Spotted seatrout management zones.

Link for more information:

Spotted seatrout  [MyFWC.com]

seatrout5zonessm

Lionfish Removal and Awareness Festival

Information: The 7th annual Lionfish Removal and Awareness Festival will be held May 15 and 16 at AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar and HarborWalk Village in Destin to celebrate the fight against invasive lionfish with the FWC and Destin – Fort Walton Beach. Activities will include fillet demonstrations; family-friendly games and activities; art, diving and conservation booths; and the world’s largest lionfish spearfishing tournament, the Emerald Coast Open.

Link for more information:

FWCReefRangers.com

Florida Coral Crew

Information: If you want healthy, beautiful coral reefs and would like more information about Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease and what the FWC and partners are doing to help, join the Crew and sign up today: FLCoralCrew.com.

Angler recognition logo

Catch a Florida Memory

Submit saltwater catches and earn rewards

Information: Have you caught a Florida memory? Submit photos of your saltwater catches to earn rewards for various achievements while targeting a diversity of species and reducing fishing pressure on the most commonly sought-after catches.

Join the Triple Threat Club and earn even more prizes (including a long sleeve performance fishing shirt and more) by participating in all three programs. Anglers must qualify for each of the three programs to be eligible.

FWC also manages the Florida Saltwater Fishing Records program.

Note: Prize package mailings have resumed but will continue to be slower than normal over the next few months as we continue to work through delays resulting from COVID-19. Anglers are still encouraged to submit catches and enjoy getting out on the water!

Link for more information:

CatchaFloridaMemory.com  

IN THIS ISSUE

Commission Meeting – February

Snook – Atlantic

Spotted seatrout

Lionfish Removal and Awareness Festival

Florida Coral Crew

Catch a Florida Memory

FWC needs your feedback

Events

 

 

 

STATE SEASON UPDATES

February-March

State waters are from shore to 9 nautical miles in the Gulf and from shore to 3 nautical miles in the Atlantic.  

Feb. 1 – Snook (Atlantic) opens

Feb. 1 – Spotted seatrout (Western Panhandle) closes

March 1 – Snook (Gulf) opens (does not include SW Florida area that is catch-and-release only, see Commission meeting section for potential updates)

March 1 – Gray triggerfish (Gulf) opens

March 1 – Spotted seatrout (Western Panhandle) opens

 

 

 

snapper

Owen and Oliva Ambroson with their mutton snapper catch.

 

 

 

EVENTS

February-March

Lionfish Events Calendar

Feb. 25-26: Commission meeting

Virtual Saltwater Fishing Clinics: February and March events are currently full. There is limited space available in the June 10 Mini Virtual Saltwater Fishing Clinic from 6-7:30 p.m. ET. Register here. Additional sessions may be added in the future. 

 

 

FWC NEEDS YOUR FEEDBACK

Information: FWC is collecting feedback on several topics including the Atlantic croaker and spot fishery, Western Dry Rocks, and trap fisheries.

Provide comments on these or other marine fisheries online at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.

 

 

SOCIAL SALTWATER

LRAD
FWC Reef Rangers Facebook: 
🎉Call for vendors!🎉
It is time for us to start planning our 7th annual Lionfish Removal and Awareness Festival!
Interested in being a vendor and having a booth at the 2021 Lionfish Removal and Awareness Festival?
Fill out the LRAD 2021 Vendor Application at www.FWCReefRangers.com/lionfish-festival/

Visit us on social media at.

Facebook/CatchaFLMemory
Facebook/FWCReefRangers
Facebook/MyFWC
Youtube: MyFWC.com/SaltwaterFishing

 

 

Contact: 850-487-0554 or marine@myfwc.com

Get the Marine Fisheries Monthly Newsletter via email at MyFWC.com by clicking on “S




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment