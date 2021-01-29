Getting Out in Gulf County - An E-newsletter from the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

Join us at This is Garden Food for a fun hour of Bingo!
210 Williams Ave
Port St. Joe, FL 32456
February 8, 2021
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM EST
We will be playing four games of Bingo, cards will be $1.00 each (cash only) and will go into a winners pot at the end of each game to be paid out to the winner!
Seating is limited to 20 attendees, please reach out to The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce to reserve your spot at info@gulfchamber.org or 850-227-1223.
Food & drinks will be available for purchase from This is Garden Food for those interested. We look forward to seeing you there!
