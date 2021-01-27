Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Membership Spotlight

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl
Jamie Streetman, Real Estate Broker Associate with Beach Realty of Cape San Blas is a fourth generation native of this area with homes in Jackson and northern Gulf counties. He started his Real Estate career in 2004 and earned his broker’s license in 2005. He is an excellent source for information on fishing, boating, wildlife and relaxing around the Forgotten Coast, Dead Lakes, Intercoastal waterway and lower Apalachicola river.

Jamie is a full time Broker Associate and is ready to assist you! If you are looking to sell your Gulf, Calhoun, or Jackson county property, 𝗝𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘁𝗺𝗮𝗻 is the person to contact.

Call him at 850-718-7736 or reach out via email at Jamie@FLbeaches.net. #localrealtor #beachrealty
Gulf District Schools provide a safe, nurturing environment and a comprehensive curriculum that meets the needs of all learners.
The community thanks them for all their efforts to promote and support education in Gulf County. #gulfcountyschools
𝗖𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻 & 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲, 𝗜𝗻𝗰., is a locally owned full service landscape company serving Northwest Florida. With hundreds of satisfied clients, both commercial and residential, CDL is dedicated in bringing you professional quality service at competitive prices.

They are experienced in all aspects of landscape design, implementation and maintenance. They are your total landscape solution.🌴

Visit them at 151 Industrial Road, in Port St. Joe, online at www.coastaldesign.biz, or contact them at (850) 229-8880.

What you need to know now about COVID-19 in Florida

https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/

﻿Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Membership Link
Notice: Paycheck Protection Program resumed January 11, 2021 at 9am ET

SBA, in consultation with the U.S. Treasury Department, reopened the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for First Draw PPP Loans the week of January 11, 2021. SBA will begin accepting applications for Second Draw PPP Loans on January 13, 2021.
SBA is currently accepting Second Draw PPP loan applications from participating community financial institutions (CFIs) and lenders with under $1 billion in assets, which includes approximately 5,000 institutions, including community banks, credit unions, and farm credit institutions. Lender Match can help you find a participating lender. The program will open to all lenders on January 19, 2021.
Second Draw PPP Loans



﻿Our Mission is Your Business 💼


for a complete
﻿Business Directory list.


#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 308 Reid AvePort St Joe, FL 32456



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment