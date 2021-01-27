Gulf County will share in more than $927,000 in awards to strengthen public infrastructure through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Rural Infrastructure Fund

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Today, Governor DeSantis announced more than $927,000 in awards to three rural Florida communities to strengthen public infrastructure through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s (DEO) Rural Infrastructure Fund.
“My administration is committed to strengthening the infrastructure in all of Florida’s communities but particularly in rural areas where there is often a significant need,” said Governor DeSantis. “These investments will help create jobs, provide these communities with the capacity for future growth, and further develop their economies.”
The Rural Infrastructure Fund, administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), provides funding to local governments for infrastructure projects in rural communities to encourage job creation, business investment, and strengthen and diversify rural economies.
“I am proud to stand with Governor DeSantis as our state continues to make strategic investments in our communities,” said Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Dane Eagle. “These investments not only grow and diversify our rural communities they impact the Floridians who live there by providing opportunities to expand their careers and improve the quality of life of their families.”
DEO is awarding the following communities funding through the Rural Infrastructure Fund program:
- Gulf County ($489,420) – build infrastructure to a new hangar facility and a development property adjacent to the Port St. Joe airport to attract businesses in the aerospace industry.
- Town of Esto ($27,950) – make improvements to the Town of Esto’s water tank, well, and treatment plant.
- Town of Wauchula ($409,697) – assist with the improvement and expansion of parking facilities adjacent to neighboring commercial spaces and the historic City Hall and Auditorium.
