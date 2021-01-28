Gulf County will share in more than $927,000 in awards to strengthen public infrastructure through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Rural Infrastructure Fund.
On Wednesday Gulf County was awarded almost 490 thousand dollars to build infrastructure to a new hangar facility and a development property adjacent to the Port St. Joe airport to attract businesses in the aerospace industry.
The Rural Infrastructure Fund provides funding to local governments for infrastructure projects in rural communities to encourage job creation, business investment, and strengthen and diversify rural economies.
Other recipients include the Town of Esto in Holmes County and the Town of Wauchula in Hardee County.
