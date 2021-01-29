January the 31st is the last day of the regular duck season, but there are still some special waterfowl hunts for military and veterans and youth.
Veterans and active duty service members have a special weekend, February 6th and 7th, to hunt waterfowl in Florida.
This new opportunity allows only veterans and members of the Armed Forces on active duty, including members of the National Guard and Reserves, to hunt ducks, geese, mergansers, coots and moorhens.
During Veterans and Military Waterfowl Hunting Days, bag and possession limits for each species are the same as the regular season.
The Youth Waterfowl Hunting Day is Saturday, February the 13th.
Youth 15-years-old and younger are allowed to hunt ducks, light geese, Canada geese, mergansers, coots and common moorhens while supervised by a non-hunting adult 18-years-old or older.
No license or permit is required of the youth or supervising adult.
No comments:
Post a Comment