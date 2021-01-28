Save the Date: Feb 27. Birth of Carrabelle: History Talk

Carrabelle History Museum Invites You to "The Birth of Carrabelle" History Program
The Carrabelle History Museum invites you to a fascinating history program entitled, “The Birth of Carrabelle
”. Learn about the Founding Fathers of Carrabelle including Oliver Hudson Kelley. Hear from the man himself about what life was like in Carrabelle around the late 1800s. This program will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 10 am-12 pm in the upstairs room at C-Quarters Marina, 501 St. James Ave (Hwy 98), Carrabelle, FL
. Due to COVID precautions, seating is limited. There is no charge but RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED. (Please note: this talk was rescheduled from January 30 to February 27 due to COVID concerns.)
Oliver Hudson Kelley, first Mayor of CarrabelleJoin or Renew your Annual Membership to the Carrabelle Historical Society and support these wonderful programs. $15 individuals, $20 families or $35 organizations /businesses. Members are also Friends of the Carrabelle History Museum. Memberships may be paid online here by credit card or PayPal - Donate Online.
A community known as “Rio Carrabella” was formed in 1877 when Oliver Hudson Kelley set up a tent on the east side of the river in Carrabelle, moved in his wife and daughters then declared himself the mayor. He began immediately to organize the community. Kelley plus 18 other local residents signed a petition to incorporate Carrabelle and sent it to the county. The incorporation of Carrabelle was approved and officially recorded on Christmas Eve in 1881 by Franklin County, so on that date Carrabelle officially became a town with its present name.
Oliver Hudson Kelley was an entrepreneur and developer from Minnesota who came to Franklin County in 1870s. He found St. James Island ripe with potential for development, with its virgin forest, natural deep water river and easy access to the Gulf through East Pass between Dog Island and St. George Island. He had money and land was cheap.
The other founding fathers were a diverse group. Several were Yankees with money, mostly experienced lumbermen who were acquainted with Kelley. Three of the town founders were black men who were emancipated slaves from Wakulla County. The founders were father-son duos, brothers, cousins, friends, former slaves and slave owners. Come hear their stories!
The History Speaker Series programs are popular and due to COVID precautions, seating will be limited. RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED BY EMAILING CARRABELLEHISTORYMUSEUM@GMAIL.COM.
Seats will be spaced to allow for social distancing. Attendees are asked to follow all health guidelines to help keep themselves safe including social distancing and sanitizing hands frequently. Hand sanitizer will be available. Masks are required. There is no fee for this program. Donations are gladly accepted to defray costs. Donations may be made by cash or check at the event or securely by credit card or PayPal by clicking here: Donate Online.
For more information, contact 850-697-2141 or carrabellehistorymuseum@gmail.com
. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
Volunteers are needed! In order to continue offering wonderful events to our community, we need your help! Even just a few hours would make a huge difference.
There is no admission fee for these events. Your support is vital for us to continue to offer great cultural programs. Donations may be made securely by credit card or PayPal by clicking here: Donate Online
.Save The Date
(Please note all events are subject to change due to COVID. Verify latest information by checking our Facebook page.)
- Saturday, March 20 at 4 pm: History Talk: Historic Maps of Florida at C-Quarters being presented in partnership with the Apalachicola Area Historical Society.
No comments:
Post a Comment