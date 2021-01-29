The St. George Lighthouse will hold a ribbon cutting and grand re-opening on Monday, February the 1st to celebrate its recent renovation work.
The lighthouse has just finished the largest restoration project since the original reconstruction of the lighthouse at the center of St. George Island in 2008.
Over the years, the lighthouse has seen a lot of damage from the elements which has led to several broken glass panes and significant rust on the bird cage of the lantern room.
The Lighthouse Association hired a company called Razorback, LLC out of Tarpon Springs to make the repairs which included removing all of the glass and sandblasting and painting the bird cage with a special three paint process.
They installed all new glass with enhanced window glazing to provide a clear panoramic view of the island and installed a new rubber gasketing system.
They also cleaned and painted the masonry tower
The lighthouse will now celebrate the work with a grand re-opening on Monday, February the 1st at noon.
The public is invited to attend.
You can get more information on the lighthouse online at stgeorgelight.org or by calling 850-927-7745.
