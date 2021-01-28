The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office has announced a new app to monitor sexual offenders and predators in Wakulla County.
The app is called “safe virtual neighborhood” from a company called offender watch.
The free app allows citizens to search for sexual offenders or predators in the county and get alerts if a Sexual Offender or Predator moves into their neighborhood.
The free version also allows citizens to view the location of their children and the location of registered sex offenders in their neighborhood or around the county.
There are 107 registered Sexual Offenders/Predators residing in Wakulla County.
For additional protection you can pay 9.99 a year for a “Protect Plus” family monitoring subscription.
With the Protect Plus subscription, the app will alert parents if a registered sexual offender contacts their child by email, text message, or telephone call, and will also alert parents if their child lingers near the residence of a registered sexual offender for a prolonged period.
The upgraded version monitors the child’s Snapchat activity, texts, emails, location, and phone calls in the background, without storing the child’s messages or interfering with its use.
You can go to www.wcso.org, click on the Sex Offender Tab and follow the Offender Watch link.
