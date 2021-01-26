Update from the Apalachicola Bay System Initiative

The Apalachicola Bay System Initiative
Newsletter - January 2021
The ABSI mission: to gain insight into the root causes of decline of the Apalachicola Bay ecosystem with a focus on oyster reefs, and ultimately, with guidance from the Community Advisory Board and input from stakeholders and the public, to develop science-informed restoration and ecosystem-based management plans focused on the recovery of oyster reefs and the health of Apalachicola Bay.
News from the Community Advisory Board
Hello 2021! A new year brings new progress for the ABSI Community Advisory Board (CAB).
The CAB met on January 13th and received briefings from Dr. Sandra Brooke (FSU) who gave an ABSI research and data collection update (see Science Update below), Jim Estes (FWC) on the Apalachicola Bay wild oyster closure, and Dr. Ray Grizzle (Univ. of New Hampshire and the ABSI Science Advisory Board) who provided an overview of the Apalachicola Bay mapping project. Copies of the presentations can be found here on the website. The Strategies Worksheet reviewed by the CAB, a primary focus for each meeting, is in its final stages. This worksheet lays out strategy recommendations across a suite of goals and objectives, including ecological and socio-economic. At the next meeting, the CAB will begin reviewing and prioritizing the strategies. The public will be asked for feedback on these strategies that will be incorporated where appropriate before the CAB finalizes its recommendations.
Much of this meeting was dedicated to discussing estuarine metrics and management and restoration goals. Topics of discussion included important ecosystem services provided by abundant oysters, such as fishery productivity, seafood community health, and habitat for other important species like seatrout. The members also considered locations and types of materials for oyster habitat restoration.
Late last year, the CAB began implementing an outreach and public engagement plan for the ABSI project. Ongoing efforts, in addition to these newsletters, include providing updates to the local city/county commissions, holding virtual presentations, and reaching out to local community groups to discuss the project and restoration plans for the Bay. Additionally, project leaders and CAB members will discuss the project on the local WFSU radio show Perspectives to be aired Thursday, January 28 at 11am on 88.9 FM. Also, on February 25 at 3pm, Dr. Brooke will be the guest speaker on the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve’s monthly Sci-Café series. Go here to sign up for the virtual presentation. To ensure complete transparency, ABSI presents on the Community Advisory Board's website the entire history of the deliberations following from each meeting, copies of all presentations, and a recording of each meeting since March 2020.
Note: Due to COVID-19, meetings of the CAB have taken place virtually using ZOOM since the May 2020 meeting and will continue to be virtual until further notice. Members of the public are welcome to call in during meetings. Directions for doing so are on the website.
Next meeting of the ABSI CAB: February 24, 2020 8:30 AM - 12:30 PM
January 28th at 11 am on 88.9 FM, tune in and listen to host Tom Flanigan talk with members of the ABSI Community Advisory Board about the progress of the board, the status of Apalachicola Bay, and more.
ABSI Science Update
The start of 2021 has proven busy for the ABSI research team! They are continuing their monthly sampling of oyster sites for oyster condition and disease, and have received preliminary water quality data from one of the YSI data loggers deployed at the mouth of the Apalachicola River. ABSI has also been joined by new faculty member, Dr. Josh Breithaupt whose efforts have been focused on collecting subtidal and intertidal sediment samples to begin identifying locations for measurements of bottom-water corrosivity and shell residence times. He is also in the process of acquiring instruments to measure carbon and nutrient levels throughout the Bay. For a further look into ABSI science, visit here.
Oysters, although small, have always been an integral part of the Apalachicola Bay region. In addition to their economic value and importance as a food source for humans, oysters have remarkable ecological value. Learn about the life cycle of an oyster, from its beginnings as an embryo to a full grown adult in our animated
Oyster Life Cycle video.
We are always interested in hearing from you so if you have questions or comments, please send them to our email address, fsucml-absi@fsu.edu
