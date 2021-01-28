Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, January 28, 2021
Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
Ribbon Cutting for Laurie's Eye Candy
Laurie has been a Licensed Cosmetologist for 40 years, Licensed Esthetician, Licensed Tattoo Artist, Microblading Artist & Lash Extension Artist for 7 years, graduating from Esthetic World Beauty Institute in Chicago. She specializes in Eyebrow Microblading, Lash Extensions & Permanent Eyeliner. Laurie moved to Wakulla County 1 1/2 years ago, & loves the community, & people. Her passion is to make women feel beautiful & confident with their new look. She recently opened her new “Laurie’s Eye Candy” location at 2543 Crawfordville Hwy. Hours are 8am-6pm Mon-Thur. You can see her work on her Facebook page: Laurieseyecandy . You will also see all monthly specials on her page, and she would appreciate your support by “liking & sharing” her Facebook page. To book your appointment, text 850-630-1663.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING Wakulla County will hold a Public Meeting on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 6:00p.m., at the Wakulla County Community Center, Crawfordville Room, 318 Shadeville Hwy., Crawfordville, FL 32327, (850) 926-0919. Purpose of Meeting: To Allow Talquin Water Representatives and Shell Point Area Water Customers to Discuss the Current Water Quality Issues.
Notice of Public Meeting: The Wakulla County Parks Advisory Committee will hold a Public Meeting on February 9, 2021 at 4:00p.m. at the Wakulla County Community Center, 318 Shadeville Rd., Crawfordville, FL. 32327, (850) 745-7780. Purpose of Meeting: To Advise and Make Recommendations to the BOCC Regarding the County’s Park Facilities and Activities Conducted within the County’s Parks.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING Wakulla County will hold a Public Meeting on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 6:00p.m., at the Wakulla County Community Center, Crawfordville Room, 318 Shadeville Hwy., Crawfordville, FL 32327, (850) 926-0919. Purpose of Meeting: To provide the public with an overview of the Aquifer Recharge Project planned at the recently acquired 100-acre site on Hwy. 98.
FREE Workshop 5 Ways to Reach your Changing Audience
Reserve your seat or sign up for your Zoom link
ABOUT THE PRESENTER: Dave Fiore is the founder and CEO of Fiore Communications, a full-service marketing firm that specializes in the development and delivery of compelling content. He is a former marketing writer at the Tallahassee Democrat, editor of Tallahassee Magazine and is the host of the How I Got Here podcast. Fiore Communications was launched in 2001 and was named to the Seminole 100 the past three years.
Dave will be speaking on “5 Ways to Reach Your Changing Audience.” He will focus on how businesses can leverage their resources to retain customers, attract new prospects and navigate a complicated communications landscape in a COVID-dominated environment.
Please reply to this email to either reserve your seat (limited) or request a Zoom meeting link
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
No comments:
Post a Comment